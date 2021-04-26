Should You Investigate Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) At US$55.68?

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Brady’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Brady worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Brady today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $58.57, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Brady’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Brady generate?

NYSE:BRC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 52% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Brady. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BRC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BRC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Brady at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Brady and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Brady, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

