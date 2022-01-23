Should You Investigate Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) At US$42.97?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Boston Scientific’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Boston Scientific still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Boston Scientific today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $53.35, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Boston Scientific’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Boston Scientific look like?

NYSE:BSX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Boston Scientific's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BSX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BSX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Boston Scientific as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Boston Scientific.

