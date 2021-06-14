Should You Investigate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) At US$52.91?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at BorgWarner’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in BorgWarner?

Good news, investors! BorgWarner is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $69.70, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that BorgWarner’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from BorgWarner?

NYSE:BWA Earnings and Revenue Growth June 14th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for BorgWarner. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BWA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BWA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BWA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for BorgWarner you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in BorgWarner, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

