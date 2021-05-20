Should You Investigate Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) At US$216?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). The company's stock led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Avery Dennison’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Avery Dennison still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Avery Dennison’s ratio of 28.53x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 27.82x, which means if you buy Avery Dennison today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Avery Dennison should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Avery Dennison’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Avery Dennison look like?

NYSE:AVY Earnings and Revenue Growth May 20th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Avery Dennison's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AVY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at AVY? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for AVY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Avery Dennison, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Avery Dennison has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Avery Dennison, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

