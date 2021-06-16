Should You Investigate Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) At US$246?

Let's talk about the popular Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Atlassian’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Atlassian still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Atlassian today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $294.83, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Atlassian’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Atlassian?

NasdaqGS:TEAM Earnings and Revenue Growth June 16th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 78% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Atlassian. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TEAM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TEAM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Atlassian mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Atlassian, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

