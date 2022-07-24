Should You Investigate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) At US$40.30?

While Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Apogee Enterprises’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Apogee Enterprises?

Apogee Enterprises appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Apogee Enterprises’s ratio of 57.98x is above its peer average of 17.18x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Building industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Apogee Enterprises’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Apogee Enterprises look like?

NasdaqGS:APOG Earnings and Revenue Growth July 24th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Apogee Enterprises' case, its earnings over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in APOG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe APOG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on APOG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for APOG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Apogee Enterprises.

