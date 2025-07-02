Should You Invest In Your Mobile Provider? Why Verizon and AT&T Are Good Picks

If you watch thefinancial newson any given day, you’re far more likely to hear the names Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA) or Microsoft (MSFT) than Verizon (VZ) or AT&T (T). That’s because the double and even triple digits those tech giant stocks are capable of providing in any given year are inherently exciting. Verizon and AT&T, on the other hand, are more associated with adjectives like “conservative,” “defensive” or even “boring.”

But investors who quickly dismiss mobile providers like Verizon and AT&T might be missing out on a solid opportunity. Here’s why.

Defensive Stocks Work When the Market Is in Turmoil

Many investors shy away from “defensive” stocks like mobile providers because they don’t offer the potential for huge gains. But these are the very stocks that investors turn to during recessions or market sell-offs precisely because of their defensive nature.

When big tech stocks are dropping 40%, 50% or even more, it can panic even the most steadfast of investors. To remain in the market, money often flows to stocks like Verizon and AT&T, which may drop only a little bit or perhaps even rise when momentum stocks are crashing.

The reason these types of stocks tend to hold up during recessions or other market corrections is their services are always needed, regardless of the current economic situation. Even if you lose your job, for example, you’re likely to keep paying your mobile phone bill as long as possible because it can be hard to look for a job — or get an offer — if you can’t use your phone.

Whereas demand for technology and other industries and services can be cyclical, mobile phone service has become one of life’s essentials.

It’s Tough To Beat Their Valuations and Dividends

Stocks like Verizon and AT&T will never have the premium valuations of stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft. But these low valuations can also offer an investment opportunity. Even within the low-multiple universe of mobile providers, Verizon and AT&T are exceptionally cheap, with price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of 10.41 and 17.63, respectively. Competitor T-Mobile (TMUS), on the other hand, sports a lofty 23.53 P/E.

Meanwhile, both stocks also offer well-above-average dividend yields, making them very attractive to income investors. The S&P 500, for example, currently yields a relatively meager 1.27%. AT&T, on the other hand, pays a hefty 3.84% dividend yield, while Verizon pays a whopping 6.26%. That means even if Verizon stock doesn’t go anywhere, you’ll earn a return of 6.26% — not to mention that the company has an 18-year track record of raising dividends.

If you’re looking for stability and income, these characteristics could make either of these stocks worth a look.

5G and AI Could Actually Turn Them Into Growth Stocks

Looking for a more growth-oriented stock? Maybe AT&T and Verizon aren’t quite as stodgy as you might imagine.

As 5G has rapidly become essential to the modern world, both AT&T and Verizon are actively expanding their networks. This has tied into the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI), as the insatiable demand for AI solutions from both individuals and businesses is driving connectivity, which is the main business of Verizon and AT&T.

Even the core wireless divisions of both companies have been performing well, providing some tailwind for the stocks going forward.

Are They Worth a Look?

Although Verizon and AT&T have some things going for them, their stocks are not the right solution for every investor. Your financial objectives, risk tolerance and time horizon should dictate whether or not you should pick up shares in these companies.

However, if you’re a value investor, an income investor or optimistic about the role of these companies in the wireless, fiber optic and AI industries, they might be worth a look. After all, there’s a reason Visual Capitalist ranks Verizon and AT&T as the 15th and 24th most valuable brands in the world, respectively.

But if you’re not comfortable researching the positives and negatives of these stocks on your own, consider working with a financial advisor.

