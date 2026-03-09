Should You Invest in the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (VPU)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (VPU), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on January 26, 2004.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Utilities - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $8.71 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market. VPU seeks to match the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index comprises of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the utilities sector.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.09%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.5%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Utilities sector -- about 99.9% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) accounts for about 11.26% of total assets, followed by Constellation Energy Corp (CEG) and Southern Co/the (SO).

The top 10 holdings account for about 52.28% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, VPU has added roughly 8.95%, and was up about 25.67% in the last one year (as of 03/09/2026). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $158.36 and $205.87.

The ETF has a beta of 0.68 and standard deviation of 15.72% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 70 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VPU is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) tracks MSCI USA IMI Utilities Index and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) tracks Utilities Select Sector Index. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has $2.43 billion in assets, State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has $24.45 billion. FUTY has an expense ratio of 0.08%, and XLU charges 0.08%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

