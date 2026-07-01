Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (VFH)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (VFH), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on January 26, 2004.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $12.79 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. VFH seeks to match the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Financials 25/50 measures the investment return of stocks in the financial sector.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.09%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.77%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector -- about 100% of the portfolio.

Performance and Risk

Looking at individual holdings, Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) accounts for about 9.06% of total assets, followed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) and Mastercard Inc (MA).

So far this year, VFH has lost about 0.49%, and it's up approximately 5.2% in the last one year (as of 07/01/2026). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $117 and $137.67.

The ETF has a beta of 0.90 and standard deviation of 16.5% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 418 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VFH is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has $3.90 billion in assets, State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $51.11 billion. IYF has an expense ratio of 0.38%, and XLF charges 0.08%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (VFH): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.