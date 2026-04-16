Should You Invest in the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (GPZ)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Financials - BDCs/PE segment of the equity market? You should consider the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (GPZ), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on June 4, 2025.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - BDCs/PE is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Van Eck. It has amassed assets over $212.85 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - BDCs/PE segment of the equity market. GPZ seeks to match the performance of the MARKETVECTOR ALTERNATIVE ASSET MNGRS ID before fees and expenses.

The MarketVector Alternative Asset Managers Index tracks the overall performance of alterative asset managers across private equity, venture capital, private credit, private real estate and private infrastructure.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.4%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector -- about 73% of the portfolio. Real Estate and Energy round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Brookfield Corp (BN) accounts for about 13.89% of total assets, followed by Blackstone Inc (BX) and Kkr & Co Inc (KKR).

The top 10 holdings account for about 70.22% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about 11.9% so far this year.

With about 25 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. GPZ, then, is not the best option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) tracks Red Rocks Global Listed Private Equity Index and the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) tracks MVIS US Business Development Companies Index. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has $248.02 million in assets, VanEck BDC Income ETF has $1.57 billion. PSP has an expense ratio of 1.8%, and BIZD charges 12.86%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (GPZ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.