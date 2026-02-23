Should You Invest in the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on December 16, 1998.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Utilities - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by State Street Investment Management. It has amassed assets over $23.59 billion, making it the largest ETF attempting to match the performance of the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market. XLU seeks to match the performance of the Utilities Select Sector Index before fees and expenses.

The Utilities Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the Utilities sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.5%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Utilities sector -- about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) accounts for about 13.93% of total assets, followed by Southern Co/the (SO) and Duke Energy Corp (DUK).

The top 10 holdings account for about 57.88% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has gained about 8.53% so far, and is up about 18.35% over the last 12 months (as of 02/23/2026). XLU has traded between $36.545 and $46.5 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.68 and standard deviation of 16.16% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 34 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XLU is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) tracks MSCI USA IMI Utilities Index and the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has $2.39 billion in assets, Vanguard Utilities ETF has $8.57 billion. FUTY has an expense ratio of 0.08%, and VPU charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

