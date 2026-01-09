Should You Invest in the State Street SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market, the State Street SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on January 26, 2011.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Transportation/Shipping is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 12, placing it in bottom 25%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by State Street Investment Management. It has amassed assets over $211.13 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. XTN seeks to match the performance of the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P Transportation Select Industry Index represents the transportation segment of the S&P Total Market Index.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.74%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector -- about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Hunt (jb) Transprt Svcs Inc (JBHT) accounts for about 3.29% of total assets, followed by Kirby Corp (KEX) and Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD).

The top 10 holdings account for about 29.49% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 6.12% and is up about 9.9% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/09/2026), respectively. XTN has traded between $62.77 and $97.06 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.38 and standard deviation of 24.71% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 46 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

State Street SPDR S&P Transportation ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XTN is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) tracks U.S. Global Jets Index and the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index. U.S. Global Jets ETF has $822.61 million in assets, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has $950.26 million. JETS has an expense ratio of 0.6%, and IYT charges 0.38%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

