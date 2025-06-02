Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)?

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) was launched on 06/19/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Regional Banks segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Regional Banks is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 8, placing it in top 50%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $3.28 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Regional Banks segment of the equity market. KRE seeks to match the performance of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index represents the regional banks segment of the S&P Total Market Index.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.75%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) accounts for about 3% of total assets, followed by East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) and M + T Bank Corp (MTB).

The top 10 holdings account for about 28.14% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -5.12% so far this year and it's up approximately 21.33% in the last one year (as of 06/02/2025). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $46.12 and $68.90.

The ETF has a beta of 0.87 and standard deviation of 31.90% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 142 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, KRE is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) tracks KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index and the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Regional Banks Index. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has $48.15 million in assets, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has $617.26 million. KBWR has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IAT charges 0.40%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

