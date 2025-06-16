Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)?

Launched on 01/31/2006, the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.19 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. XHB seeks to match the performance of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the US common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Homebuilders Index is a modified equal weight index.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.81%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 63.90% of the portfolio, followed by Industrials.

Looking at individual holdings, Trane Technologies Plc (TT) accounts for about 4.12% of total assets, followed by Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) and Johnson Controls Internation (JCI).

The top 10 holdings account for about 37.01% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, XHB has lost about -9.53%, and is down about -10.15% in the last one year (as of 06/16/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $86.79 and $125.54.

The ETF has a beta of 1.28 and standard deviation of 27.01% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 37 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. XHB, then, is not a great choice for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) tracks Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index. The fund has $216.96 million in assets. PKB has an expense ratio of 0.57%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB): ETF Research Reports

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.