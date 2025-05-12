Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Financials - Brokers/ Capital markets segment of the equity market, the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2005.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Financials - Brokers/ Capital markets is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $466.72 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Brokers/ Capital markets segment of the equity market. KCE seeks to match the performance of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index represents the capital markets segment of the S&P Total Market Index.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.66%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Tradeweb Markets Inc Class A (TW) accounts for about 1.83% of total assets, followed by Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) and Robinhood Markets Inc A (HOOD).

The top 10 holdings account for about 17.73% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has lost about -4.09% so far, and is up about 20.39% over the last 12 months (as of 05/12/2025). KCE has traded between $107.76 and $148.51 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.22 and standard deviation of 23.53% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 65 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. KCE, then, is not a suitable option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.

IShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index. The fund has $1.19 billion in assets. IAI has an expense ratio of 0.40%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

