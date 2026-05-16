Should You Invest in an S&P 500 ETF or a Tech-Focused Growth Fund? Here's How IVV and QQQ Stack Up

Key Points

IVV offers a lower expense ratio and higher dividend yield than QQQ.

QQQ has delivered higher one- and five-year total returns, but it also carries significantly higher price volatility.

IVV provides broader diversification, holding around five times as many stocks as QQQ.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF ›

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:IVV) and the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) both serve as pillars for many modern portfolios, yet they represent distinct investment philosophies.

While IVV tracks the broad S&P 500, QQQ focuses exclusively on the largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq-100. Choosing between them often comes down to balancing long-term growth potential against sector diversification and total ownership costs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric QQQ IVV Issuer Invesco iShares Expense ratio 0.18% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of May 15, 2026) 39.44% 28.90% Dividend yield 0.42% 1.12% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.18 1.00 Assets under management (AUM) $440.3 billion $797.5 billion

IVV is significantly more affordable with its lower expense ratio. Over several decades, this cost gap can meaningfully impact an investor's total return. Additionally, investors seeking steady income alongside investment growth may prefer the higher payout from IVV.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric QQQ IVV Max drawdown (5 yr) -35.12% -24.52% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $2,272 $1,929

What's inside

IVV holds just over 500 stocks, providing broad exposure to the large-cap U.S. equities market. Technology is its largest sector, making up around 36% of assets, followed by financial services at 12% and communication services at 11%. Its largest positions include Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. Launched in 2000, the fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $8.06 per share.

In contrast, QQQ is far more concentrated, with just 102 holdings. It leans heavily into technology at 54% of assets and communication services at 16%. Its top three holdings match IVV’s, and it offers a trailing-12-month dividend of $2.81 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

IVV and QQQ both focus on large-cap stocks with an emphasis on tech, but IVV is broader and more diversified — which can be both an advantage and a drawback.

Generally, broad market funds like IVV tend to experience less severe price swings during periods of volatility. The drawback is that because IVV tracks the S&P 500, it can only earn average returns. Growth-focused funds like QQQ are designed to beat the market, helping you earn more over time.

Also, while both funds offer the same top three stocks, they make up a larger chunk of QQQ’s portfolio. When these companies are thriving, it could lead to higher returns for QQQ. But if they falter, IVV can provide a bit more cushion.

Each fund can be a smart buy, but the right one for you will depend on your risk tolerance and priorities. QQQ could be the better choice for investors who are seeking above-average growth and have a higher tolerance for short-term volatility, while IVV shines with its relative stability and broad diversification.

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Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.