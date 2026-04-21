Should You Invest in SEI Stock at $65? Upside vs Key Risks

Solaris Energy Infrastructure SEI is at a decision point near $65, with a 6–12 month price target of $70 that frames modest upside over the next year. That same 6–12 month outlook implies performance broadly in line with the market.



For the next one to three months, SEI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Style Scores show a clear split: Growth is strong, while Value and Momentum are weak.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Solaris’ Bull Case Hinges on Off-Grid Scarcity

SEI’s Power Solutions business is benefiting from a simple imbalance: demand for large-scale, off-grid power is running ahead of available capacity. Data center growth and grid constraints are pushing customers toward “behind-the-meter” power models that can be deployed faster, especially for artificial intelligence workloads. With demand exceeding supply, the company has meaningful pricing power.



That scarcity is pairing well with long-duration contracting. SEI has secured major multi-year agreements, including a 500–900 megawatt joint venture with a 15-year horizon and another agreement above 500 megawatts that begins in early 2027 with a 10-year term and an extension option. Those structures support multi-year revenue visibility.



The earnings setup reflects that ramp. Street forecasts build in a material step-up in earnings per share in fiscal 2027 versus fiscal 2026, consistent with the expected multi-year deployment curve.

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SEI’s Execution Risk Can Shift Results by Quarter

The main operating risk is not demand, but timing. SEI’s near-term results can swing based on project mix and when equipment is refurbished, leased, and ultimately deployed. A clear example came in the fourth quarter of 2025, when Power Solutions earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization declined sequentially due to an unfavorable mix and costs tied to refurbishment and early leasing ahead of deployment.



As large projects ramp through fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, the same dynamic can move revenue between quarters. Delays in equipment delivery or a customer site that is not ready can push recognition forward or back, even when the multi-year contract is intact. That creates a setup where quarterly outcomes can look better or worse than the underlying trend.

Solaris’ Customer Concentration Adds Downside Asymmetry

SEI’s growth is closely tied to a small set of large customers, particularly in the data center market. At the consolidated level, one customer accounted for nearly half of total revenue in 2025, which is a meaningful concentration for any company scaling this quickly.



The concentration is even sharper inside Power Solutions. In 2025, a single customer contributed up to 96% of Power segment revenue, underscoring how dependent near-term results can be on a few large projects staying on schedule and maintaining scope.



That concentration creates downside asymmetry. If a small number of large data center projects slip, pause, or change requirements, SEI can see a sharper impact than a more diversified provider, even if the long-term demand backdrop remains favorable.

SEI’s Financing Path: Liquidity Helps, Leverage RisesSEI

SEI is in a capital-intensive expansion phase, and the funding mix matters. The company has issued $748 million in convertible bonds and continues to evaluate additional financing to support growth initiatives. That improves near-term liquidity, but it also introduces dilution risk and future repayment obligations.



Large-scale growth projects can also depend on debt-backed funding, which makes the story sensitive to interest rates and credit market conditions. If capital becomes more expensive or less available, the company may face higher financing costs or less flexibility in executing its growth pipeline.



Within the broader oil and gas equipment landscape, peers such as Forum Energy Technologies FET and Oil States International OIS illustrate the cyclical backdrop many investors still associate with this industry group. Both operate across oilfield and industrial markets, which can be more sensitive to energy spending cycles than long-duration, fixed-fee power infrastructure deployments.

Solaris’ Quick “Buy vs Wait” Checklist

Buy: SEI’s power business is built around long-term, fixed-fee contracts that support visibility into future revenue and cash flows, with customers typically bearing key variable costs. The earnings mix is also shifting toward Power Solutions, which is expected to contribute nearly 90% of total earnings over time, up from about 70% currently, improving margin stability as the platform scales. Management also describes the growth plan as fully funded to scale power generation capacity to around 2,200 megawatts, supporting a multi-year ramp.



Wait: Execution timing can materially affect quarterly results, especially during the fiscal 2026–fiscal 2027 ramp. Customer concentration remains a structural risk, with a large share of revenue tied to a small number of data center customers. Financial risk is also rising as expansion relies more on external capital, including convertible debt and potential additional financing. Finally, limited formal revenue guidance and an emphasis on non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA can reduce transparency for investors who prefer traditional, line-item forecasting.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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