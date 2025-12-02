Should You Invest in the Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on June 8, 2022.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Pacer Etfs. It has amassed assets over $337.19 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. TRFK seeks to match the performance of the PACER DATA TRANSMISN & COMM REVOLUTN ID before fees and expenses.

The Pacer Data Transmission and Communication Revolution Index derive at least 50% of their revenues from one of the following activities related to the use, manipulation, transmission, or storage of data and the ancillary services.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.49%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector -- about 92.2% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Broadcom Inc (AVGO) accounts for about 10.21% of total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp (NVDA) and Oracle Corp (ORCL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 58.96% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 30.96% and it's up approximately 29.42% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 12/02/2025), respectively. TRFK has traded between $38.975 and $73.9 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.29 and standard deviation of 27.02% for the trailing three-year period. With about 86 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, TRFK is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $93.69 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $112.94 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.08%, and VGT charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.