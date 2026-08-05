Should You Invest in OKLO Stock Before Q2 Earnings Release?

Oklo Inc. OKLO is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 7, before market open.

A pre-revenue company, the consensus earnings mark of -$0.17 per share has remained unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting a 5.6% improvement from the year-ago reported number.

For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s EPS is pegged at -$0.74, implying a decrease of 2.8% year over year.

OKLO's Earnings Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the advanced nuclear energy company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 5%. However, OKLO missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding three quarters, resulting in an average negative earnings surprise of 37.2% over the past four quarters.

Oklo Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Oklo Inc. price-eps-surprise | Oklo Inc. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for OKLO

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that OKLO is likely to beat estimates in the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: OKLO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at -$0.17 per share each.

Zacks Rank: OKLO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping OKLO’s Upcoming Q2 Results

OKLO’s second-quarter 2026 performance was likely supported by steady execution across licensing and commercialization. The company continued advancing the Aurora-INL project, secured NRC approval of its Principal Design Criteria topical report, progressed DOE safety reviews, and moved Aurora-Ohio forward with PJM interconnection applications for its planned 1.2-gigawatt campus. These milestones, coupled with continued customer traction across data centers and government markets, could have reinforced confidence in OKLO’s execution. While NuScale Power SMR highlighted its licensing leadership and NANO Nuclear NNE advanced its own regulatory milestones, OKLO’s multi-project pipeline likely remained a key positive.

OKLO’s vertically integrated approach likely remained a major positive heading into second-quarter 2026 earnings. The company advanced construction activities at its Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility, continued NRC readiness work for the Tennessee Advanced Fuel Center, expanded AI-driven fuel validation through NVIDIA and Los Alamos, and progressed isotope commercialization with its first customer contract pending. These initiatives could have strengthened expectations for long-term revenue diversification and supply-chain control. Compared with NuScale Power, which emphasizes conventional fuel availability, and NANO Nuclear, which is expanding vertically through partnerships, OKLO continued building multiple complementary growth platforms.

On a bearish note, OKLO’s aggressive expansion strategy also likely increased near-term financial pressure. First-quarter net loss reached $33.1 million, while operating cash outflow totaled $17.9 million and capital expenditures climbed to $32.8 million as investments accelerated across power, fuel and isotope businesses. Although management reaffirmed its 2026 operating cash-use guidance of $80-$100 million, investors may have remained cautious about the pace of spending before meaningful commercial revenue arrives. Against peers such as NANO Nuclear and NuScale Power, sustained cash burn may have tempered enthusiasm despite continued operational progress.

OKLO Price Performance & Stock Valuation

OKLO shares have fallen about 49% over the past year, but the decline is less severe than NANO Nuclear’s 52.4% drop and NuScale’s 79.1% slide.

One-Year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, OKLO is trading at 2.86 times book value — lower than its subindustry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Should You Play OKLO Pre-Q2 Earnings?

OKLO continues to make progress on its long-term nuclear strategy by advancing the Aurora-INL project, expanding fuel fabrication and recycling capabilities, and developing isotope production, which could diversify future revenue streams beyond electricity sales. The company also achieved important regulatory and operational milestones, reinforcing confidence in execution. However, it remains a pre-revenue company with commercialization dependent on regulatory approvals, project execution, fuel availability and customer adoption. Heavy investments across multiple projects are keeping cash burn elevated and losses high, while meaningful revenues remain some time away. With an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, an unchanged consensus estimate and a mixed earnings surprise history, expectations for a near-term earnings beat remain limited. In other words, OKLO’s risk-reward profile appears unfavorable ahead of the quarterly release.

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Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.