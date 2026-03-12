Should You Invest in Morgan Stanley Despite Its Premium Valuation?

On a valuation basis, shares of Morgan Stanley MS appear to be trading at a premium relative to the industry. The company’s forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.31 is above the industry average of 13.01.



Even if we compare MS’ current valuation with two of its closest peers, JPMorgan JPM and Goldman Sachs GS, the stock appears overvalued. JPMorgan has a P/E (F12M) ratio of 13.04 and Goldman Sachs has a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.26.

P/E (F12M) Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The relatively stretched valuation of Morgan Stanley may discourage investors from buying the stock. This is because premium-valued stocks are more vulnerable to valuation multiple compression if industry conditions deteriorate. In such a scenario, a reversion toward the mean valuation level could lead to a sharp correction in the stock price.



However, investors should not completely avoid Morgan Stanley solely due to its premium valuation. Before making any investment decision, it is important to assess the company’s underlying fundamentals and growth prospects to determine whether the higher valuation is justified.

What’s Aiding Morgan Stanley’s Growth?

Increased Focus on Wealth & Asset Management Operations: For a long time now, Morgan Stanley has been lowering its reliance on capital markets for income generation. It has been focusing more on expanding its wealth and asset management operations through targeted acquisitions that expand distribution and deepen engagement. The purchases of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance accelerated its move into scaled wealth channels and investment solutions. It also built a meaningful workplace wealth footprint through Solium (now Shareworks by Morgan Stanley), extending its reach via corporate stock-plan relationships.



More recently, the acquisition of EquityZen broadened access to private-market liquidity and investments, capabilities that can strengthen client retention and wallet share.



By the end of 2025, the wealth and investment management segments together accounted for 54% of the firm’s total net revenues, up from 26% in 2010. The wealth management segment’s total client assets have witnessed a five-year (2020-2025) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%, while the investment management segment’s total assets under management saw a CAGR of 19.4% over the same period. As of Dec. 31, 2025, total client assets across both segments reached $9.3 trillion, bringing the company closer to its longstanding $10-trillion asset management target set by former CEO James Gorman.



Solid Investment Banking (IB) Business: After several false starts, global mergers and acquisitions (M&As) finally witnessed a decisive upswing in the second half of 2025 amid easing regulation hopes and inflation pressures, setting the stage for a stronger 2026.



Per Dealogic, global M&As jumped 41% year over year to $4.81 trillion last year, led by a record 70 megadeals. In 2026, M&As are likely to shift from high-risk transformational deals to de-conglomeration and buy-and-build strategies. This back-to-basics focus will likely lift mid-market activity through smaller, synergy-rich add-ons and faster tech integration.



Although the IB business remains sensitive to economic uncertainty, Morgan Stanley is expected to be a winner this year against the bright industry prospects. The company’s IB revenues grew 23% year over year in 2025, riding a wave of deal-making and IPO activity. This followed a 35% jump in IB revenues in 2024 as clarity on several macroeconomic matters emerged.



Looking ahead, a healthy global IB pipeline, an active M&A market, “reopening of the IPO market,” and the company’s leadership position will help it capitalize amid the changing macro situation.



Strategic Collaborations: MS’ partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG will likely continue to support its profitability. In 2023, the companies announced plans to deepen their 15-year alliance by merging certain operations within their Japanese brokerage joint ventures. The new partnership saw combined Japanese equity research, sales and execution services for institutional clients at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities. Also, their equity underwriting business has been rearranged between the two brokerage units. These efforts will solidify the company’s position in Japan’s market.



This has helped Morgan Stanley achieve record equity net revenues, particularly in Asia, through outperformance in prime brokerage and derivatives, led by solid client activity amid heightened volatility. The company’s Asia region revenues grew 23% year over year to $9.42 billion in 2025.



In September 2025, Jed Finn, head of wealth management at Morgan Stanley, stated in an interview with Bloomberg that the company has collaborated with Zerohash, a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, enabling E*TRADE clients to trade in popular cryptocurrencies starting in the first half of 2026. The initiative is expected to boost Morgan Stanley’s revenues through trading spreads, advisory fees on crypto allocations and future services, like custody and tokenization, and support client retention.



Robust Balance Sheet Position: As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had long-term debt of $341.7 billion, with $26.2 billion expected to mature over the next 12 months. The company’s average liquidity resources were $385.9 billion as of the same date.



Morgan Stanley’s capital distribution plans have been impressive. Following the clearance of the 2025 stress test, it announced an 8% hike in quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share. It reauthorized a multi-year share repurchase program of up to $20 billion (no expiration date). The company has increased its dividend five times in the last five years, with an annualized growth rate of 17.16%.



Given a solid liquidity position and earnings strength, Morgan Stanley is expected to be able to continue with efficient capital distribution activities, thereby enhancing shareholder value.

Analyzing MS’ Price Performance

In the past six months, MS shares have gained 2.7% against the industry’s decline of 2.5%. During this period, the S&P 500 Index has rallied 3.3%.



MS has underperformed Goldman Sachs but outperformed JPMorgan in the past six months. Goldman Sachs shares have gained 4.7%, while the JPMorgan stock has declined 6.9%.

6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Approach Morgan Stanley Stock Now?

In the near term, industry challenges might weigh on Morgan Stanley. Concerns around the private credit market, stricter capital requirements under evolving global banking regulations, and ongoing geopolitical and market volatility could pressure profitability and investor sentiment toward Morgan Stanley.



However, Morgan Stanley’s continued efforts to reduce the dependence on volatile capital markets–driven revenues by strengthening its wealth management and investment management businesses will continue to support growth in the long run because these segments generate more stable, recurring fee income.



Gradually declining interest rates are expected to support client activity across advisory, deal-making and capital-raising businesses, which would likely benefit the company’s overall revenue momentum. MS’ solid balance sheet and strong capital position further provide flexibility to invest in growth initiatives, pursue strategic opportunities and return capital to shareholders.



The company continues to enjoy favorable analyst sentiment, reflecting confidence in its diversified business model and long-term growth prospects. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Morgan Stanley’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward. The 2026 earnings estimate of $11.09 indicates a rise of 8.6% from that reported in the previous year. The 2027 estimate of $11.87 suggests year-over-year growth of 7%.

Earnings Estimate Revision



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Stanley’s premium valuation seems justified by its business transformation and strong earnings stability. With multiple growth levers in place, including expansion in fee-based businesses, disciplined cost management and strategic investments, the company appears well-positioned to sustain financial performance and deliver stable revenue growth over the long term, making it an attractive investment option now.



Currently, Morgan Stanley carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

