Should You Invest in Liquidia Corporation Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Liquidia Corporation LQDA is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $165.25 million and 70 cents, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS has moved north to $3.02 from $2.97 and that for 2027 EPS has increased to $5.31 from $4.81 in the past 60 days.



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LQDA’s Earnings Surprise History

LQDA has a good track record. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, delivering an average surprise of 54.4%. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat estimates by 52.94%.



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What Our Model Predicts for LQDA

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP for LQDA is 0.00%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Factors Influencing LQDA’s Q2 Results

Liquidia is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

The company currently markets Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder, approved by the FDA in May 2025 and launched the following month commercially.

The company also generates revenues through a profit-sharing agreement with Sandoz for the promotion of its generic treprostinil injection in the United States.

Yutrepia is an inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil developed using Liquidia's proprietary PRINT particle engineering technology. The platform is designed to enhance deep lung drug delivery, simplify administration through a low-effort dry-powder inhaler and enable higher dose levels than currently marketed inhaled treprostinil therapies.

Since its launch in June 2025, Yutrepia has emerged as a strong growth driver. The therapy has demonstrated robust adoption, with more than 4,500 unique prescriptions, around 3,750 patients initiating treatment, and nearly 980 physicians prescribing the drug.

The drug has put up a strong performance in the first quarter and the trend has likely continued in the second quarter as well.

Research and development expenses have likely increased year over year in the second quarter, primarily driven by higher clinical development spending for the L606 program, increased investment in Yutrepia research and development activities, and higher personnel costs as the company expanded its workforce.

Liquidia is advancing a pipeline of therapies for pulmonary vascular diseases. Its lead pipeline candidate, L606 is an investigational, extended-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer. L606 is being evaluated in an open-label study for PAH and PH-ILD, while a global pivotal placebo-controlled trial is underway in PH-ILD.

Selling, general and administrative expenses have likely risen, reflecting increased hiring, higher stock-based compensation, greater commercial and consulting spending to support the launch and commercialization of Yutrepia, and additional infrastructure investments.

The first quarter of 2026 was the company’s third consecutive profitable quarter driven by Yutrepia's rapid uptake. The profitability streak has likely continued in the second quarter as well.

LQDA’s Price Performance and Valuation

Shares of LQDA have surged 151.7% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 2.8%. The stock has outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 in this time frame.

LQDA Outperforms Industry, Sector and S&P 500 Index



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Going by the price/sales ratio, LQDA shares currently trade at 8.44X forward sales, higher than the industry’s average of 1.90X but lower than its mean of 14.67X.



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Investment Thesis for LQDA

Yutrepia has emerged as a leading player in the inhaled prostacyclin market for PAH and PH-ILD.

The drug has already surpassed a $500 million annualized revenue run rate within its first year on the market.

Liquidia also plans to expand Yutrepia into additional indications, including pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (PH-COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF) and Raynaud's phenomenon associated with systemic sclerosis, significantly expanding the addressable market.

Yutrepia competes in the PAH market against several approved inhaled prostacyclin therapies, while additional pipeline candidates could intensify competition in the coming years. Its primary competitor is United Therapeutics' UTHR Tyvaso (treprostinil), the long-established inhaled therapy approved for PAH in 2009 and PH-ILD in 2021.

Yutrepia also competes with Ventavis (iloprost), marketed by Johnson & Johnson's JNJ Actelion unit.

United Therapeutics is further expanding its franchise with Treprostinil SMI, a soft-mist inhaler formulation currently in development. The company plans to seek FDA approval for the same indications as Tyvaso—PAH and PH-ILD—and expects to submit the application in 2026. UTHR also intends to expand development into IPF and PPF, contingent on Tyvaso gaining approval in those indications, while a phase II study in PH-COPD is also planned.



The company highlighted that it is funding commercial expansion, manufacturing investments and pipeline development entirely through operating cash flow, eliminating the need for external financing.

Management remains confident in achieving at least $1 billion in annual revenues by 2027, supported by increasing physician adoption, a differentiated product profile and a large, underpenetrated addressable market.

The differentiated tolerability and dosing profiles of both Yutrepia and L606 should enable the company to tap into incremental opportunity in the PAH market.

Invest in LQDA Stock

Rapid adoption of Yutrepia, accelerating profitability, and steady market share gains demonstrate the company's strong commercial execution and reinforce its position as a leading player in the inhaled prostacyclin market. Importantly, the company has reached sustained profitability early in its commercial lifecycle, allowing it to fund manufacturing expansion and pipeline development through operating cash flow rather than relying on equity financing.

Given the company's strong commercial momentum, improving financial profile, self-funded growth strategy and significant pipeline-driven upside, we recommend the stock to prospective investors.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.