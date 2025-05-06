Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)?

Launched on 06/12/2000, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Utilities - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.45 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market. IDU seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index before fees and expenses.

The Russell 1000 Utilities RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the U.S. equity market. It includes companies in the following sectors: electricity and gas, water and multi-utilities.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.25%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Utilities sector--about 88.80% of the portfolio, followed by Industrials.

Looking at individual holdings, Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) accounts for about 10.31% of total assets, followed by Southern (SO) and Duke Energy Corp (DUK).

The top 10 holdings account for about 52.57% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 7.07% and is up roughly 19.52% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 05/06/2025), respectively. IDU has traded between $87.20 and $105.57 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.59 and standard deviation of 17.57% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 47 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

IShares U.S. Utilities ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IDU is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) tracks Utilities Select Sector Index. Vanguard Utilities ETF has $6.86 billion in assets, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has $18.18 billion. VPU has an expense ratio of 0.09% and XLU charges 0.08%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU): ETF Research Reports

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.