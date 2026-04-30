Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF (POWR)?

Launched on January 31, 2012, the iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF (POWR) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Utilities - Infrastructure segment of the equity market.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Utilities - Infrastructure is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $273.41 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Utilities - Infrastructure segment of the equity market. POWR seeks to match the performance of the S&P US POWER INFRASTRUCTURE SELECT INDEX before fees and expenses.

The S&P U.S. Power Infrastructure Select Index measures the performance of equity securities of U.S.-domiciled companies involved in U.S. power infrastructure.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.4%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.85%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Utilities sector -- about 46.3% of the portfolio. Industrials and Energy round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Ge Vernova Inc (GEV) accounts for about 6.4% of total assets, followed by Eaton Plc (ETN) and Nextera Energy Inc (NEE).

The top 10 holdings account for about 47.46% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 15.41% and was up about 0% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 04/30/2026), respectively. POWR has traded between $23.2 and $27.53 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.44. With about 81 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, POWR is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) tracks S&P Global Infrastructure Index and the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) tracks INDXX U.S. Infrastructure Development Index. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has $10.32 billion in assets, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has $12.89 billion. IGF has an expense ratio of 0.39%, and PAVE charges 0.47%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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iShares U.S. Power Infrastructure ETF (POWR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.