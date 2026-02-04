Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Equipment and services segment of the equity market, look no further than the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on May 1, 2006.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Equipment and services is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 15, placing it in bottom 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $206.03 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Equipment and services segment of the equity market. IEZ seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index before fees and expenses.

The Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index comprises of U.S. equities in the oil equipment and services sector.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.38%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.49%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector -- about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Slb Nv (SLB) accounts for about 23.82% of total assets, followed by Baker Hughes Class A (BKR) and Halliburton (HAL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 75.32% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 25.4% and it's up approximately 28.56% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/04/2026), respectively. IEZ has traded between $14.77 and $26.17 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.91 and standard deviation of 31.31% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 34 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IEZ is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) tracks S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index and the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) tracks MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index. State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has $369.22 million in assets, VanEck Oil Services ETF has $2.12 billion. XES has an expense ratio of 0.35%, and OIH charges 0.35%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

