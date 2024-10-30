Should You Invest in the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)?

The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) was launched on 01/20/2010, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.97 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. EUFN seeks to match the performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI Europe Financials Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.51%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.52%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBA) accounts for about 7.47% of total assets, followed by Allianz (ALV) and Ubs Group Ag (UBSG).

The top 10 holdings account for about 40.87% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF return is roughly 19.15% so far, and it's up approximately 41.38% over the last 12 months (as of 10/30/2024). EUFN has traded between $18.18 and $25.01 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 22.33% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 92 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. EUFN, then, is not a suitable option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $10.55 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $44.56 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

