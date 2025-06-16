Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)?

Launched on 04/07/2010, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $251.30 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. PSCT seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index measures the overall performance of common stocks of US information technology companies.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.29%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 98.70% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Badger Meter Inc (BMI) accounts for about 4.52% of total assets, followed by Qorvo Inc (QRVO) and Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW).

The top 10 holdings account for about 35.35% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, PSCT has lost about -7.92%, and is down about -5.58% in the last one year (as of 06/16/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $34.03 and $51.53.

The ETF has a beta of 1.20 and standard deviation of 27.11% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 71 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PSCT is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $74.62 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $87.81 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VGT charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT): ETF Research Reports

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.