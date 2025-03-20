Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT)?

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $3.24 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPT seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT INFO TECH INDEX before fees and expenses.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index equally weights stocks in the information technology sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.23%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 98.50% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Verisign Inc (VRSN) accounts for about 1.89% of total assets, followed by Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) and Intel Corp (INTC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 17.40% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -4.25% so far this year and is up about 4.79% in the last one year (as of 03/20/2025). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $32.11 and $40.28.

The ETF has a beta of 1.18 and standard deviation of 23.39% for the trailing three-year period. With about 70 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RSPT is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $67.12 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $79.14 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VGT charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

