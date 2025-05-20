Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD)?

Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 11, placing it in bottom 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $210.83 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPD seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQL WEIGHT CONS DISCRETIONARY ID before fees and expenses.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary Index equally weights stocks in the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.93%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 99.90% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) accounts for about 2.36% of total assets, followed by Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) and Tesla Inc (TSLA).

The top 10 holdings account for about 22.03% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 0.10% and it's up approximately 11.40% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 05/20/2025), respectively. RSPD has traded between $44.09 and $56.13 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.22 and standard deviation of 22.08% for the trailing three-year period. With about 53 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. RSPD, then, is not a suitable option for investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $5.87 billion in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $21.67 billion. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.09% and XLY charges 0.08%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

