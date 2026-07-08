Should You Invest in the Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME)?

Launched on June 23, 2005, the Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Media segment of the equity market.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Media is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $450.99 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Media segment of the equity market. GGME seeks to match the performance of the STOXX WORLD AC NEXGEN MEDIA INDEX before fees and expenses.

The STOXX World AC NexGen Media Index comprises of securities of companies with significant exposure to technologies or products that contribute to future media through direct revenue.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.62%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.02%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector -- about 56.5% of the portfolio. Telecom and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) accounts for about 9.37% of total assets, followed by Netflix Inc (NFLX) and Apple Inc (AAPL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 62.54% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 3.23% so far this year and it's up approximately 1.7% in the last one year (as of 07/08/2026). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $49.29 and $65.919.

The ETF has a beta of 1.23 and standard deviation of 21.94% for the trailing three-year period. With about 101 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. GGME, then, is not the best option for investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.

() tracks . The fund has $0.00 million in assets. has an expense ratio of 0%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.