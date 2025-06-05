Should You Invest in the Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)?

The Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) was launched on 10/12/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $342.09 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. PRN seeks to match the performance of the DWA Industrials Technical Leaders Index before fees and expenses.

The Dorsey Wright??Industrials Technical Leaders Index identifies companies that are showing relative strength and are composed of at least 30 common stocks from a universe of approximately 3,000 common stocks traded on US exchanges.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.35%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 82.70% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Materials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Trane Technologies Plc (TT) accounts for about 4.33% of total assets, followed by Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) and Heico Corp (HEI).

The top 10 holdings account for about 36.66% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, PRN has lost about -2.05%, and is up about 12.83% in the last one year (as of 06/05/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $122.83 and $177.75.

The ETF has a beta of 1.21 and standard deviation of 23.55% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 50 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PRN is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $5.48 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $21.24 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.09% and XLI charges 0.08%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

