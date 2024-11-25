Should You Invest in the Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)?

Launched on 10/12/2006, the Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 12, placing it in bottom 25%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $421.26 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. PRN seeks to match the performance of the DWA Industrials Technical Leaders Index before fees and expenses.

The Dorsey Wright??Industrials Technical Leaders Index identifies companies that are showing relative strength and are composed of at least 30 common stocks from a universe of approximately 3,000 common stocks traded on US exchanges.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.30%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 89.80% of the portfolio. Materials and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Nuscale Power Corp (SMR) accounts for about 3.91% of total assets, followed by Quanta Services Inc (PWR) and Comfort Systems Usa Inc (FIX).

The top 10 holdings account for about 35.97% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has added about 50.12% so far, and is up about 64.80% over the last 12 months (as of 11/25/2024). PRN has traded between $106.23 and $177.44 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 22.91% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 43 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PRN is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $5.97 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $21.85 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

