Should You Invest in the Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)?

The Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) was launched on 10/12/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 11, placing it in bottom 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $304.03 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. PRN seeks to match the performance of the DWA Industrials Technical Leaders Index before fees and expenses.

The Dorsey Wright??Industrials Technical Leaders Index identifies companies that are showing relative strength and are composed of at least 30 common stocks from a universe of approximately 3,000 common stocks traded on US exchanges.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.19%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 87.30% of the portfolio. Materials and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Heico Corp (HEI) accounts for about 4.36% of total assets, followed by Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) and Cintas Corp (CTAS).

The top 10 holdings account for about 37.57% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF return is roughly 27.85% so far, and was up about 48.71% over the last 12 months (as of 09/23/2024). PRN has traded between $94.46 and $151.31 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 22.97% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 45 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PRN is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $5.51 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $19.97 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

