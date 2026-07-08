Should You Invest in the Invesco Bloomberg Financial Data Providers ETF (FDIQ)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Financials - Regional Banks segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco Bloomberg Financial Data Providers ETF (FDIQ), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on November 1, 2011.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Regional Banks is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $505.53 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Regional Banks segment of the equity market. FDIQ seeks to match the performance of the BLOOMBERG FINANCIAL DATA PROVIDERS INDEX before fees and expenses.

The Bloomberg Financial Data Providers Index is modified-market capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly-traded US regional banking and thrift companies.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.21%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.Looking at individual holdings, Deutsche Boerse Ag (DB1) accounts for about 5.66% of total assets, followed by Cme Group Inc (CME) and Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE).

The top 10 holdings account for about 48.87% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 0.03% and is up about 0% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 07/08/2026), respectively. FDIQ has traded between $62.828 and $74.17 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.79. With about 42 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Bloomberg Financial Data Providers ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. FDIQ, then, is not a great choice for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Regional Banks Index and the State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) tracks S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has $674.16 million in assets, State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has $5.21 billion. IAT has an expense ratio of 0.38%, and KRE charges 0.35%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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Invesco Bloomberg Financial Data Providers ETF (FDIQ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.