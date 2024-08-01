Should You Invest in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)?

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) was launched on 12/16/1998, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 8, placing it in top 50%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $19.69 billion, making it the largest ETF attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. XLI seeks to match the performance of the Industrial Select Sector Index before fees and expenses.

The Industrial Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: industrial conglomerates; aerospace & defense; machinery; air freight & logistics; road & rail; commercial services & supplies; electrical equipment; construction & engineering; building products; airlines; and trading companies & distributors.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.09%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.44%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, General Electric Co (GE) accounts for about 4.75% of total assets, followed by Caterpillar Inc (CAT) and Uber Technologies Inc (UBER).

The top 10 holdings account for about 35.35% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 12.87% so far this year and was up about 17.46% in the last one year (as of 08/01/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $96.44 and $128.19.

The ETF has a beta of 1.07 and standard deviation of 16.99% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 82 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XLI is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR) tracks StrataQuant Industrials Index and the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ETF has $1.92 billion in assets, Vanguard Industrials ETF has $5.36 billion. FXR has an expense ratio of 0.61% and VIS charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

