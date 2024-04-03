Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?

Launched on 01/26/2004, the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 9, placing it in bottom 44%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $9.39 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. VFH seeks to match the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Financials 25/50 measures the investment return of stocks in the financial sector.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.87%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) accounts for about 8.16% of total assets, followed by Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Visa Inc (V).

Performance and Risk

So far this year, VFH return is roughly 9.84%, and was up about 32.01% in the last one year (as of 04/03/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $74.65 and $102.39.

The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 19.91% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 397 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Financials ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VFH is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

IShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. IShares U.S. Financials ETF has $2.59 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $38.02 billion. IYF has an expense ratio of 0.40% and XLF charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH): ETF Research Reports

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.