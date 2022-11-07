Should You Invest in the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)?

Launched on 09/23/2004, the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $8.87 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. VDE seeks to match the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Energy 25/50 is made up of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the energy sector.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.12%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) accounts for about 22.35% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Conocophillips (COP).

The top 10 holdings account for about 67.33% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, VDE has gained about 63.91%, and it's up approximately 62.89% in the last one year (as of 11/07/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $74.10 and $128.99.

The ETF has a beta of 1.43 and standard deviation of 43.54% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 109 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Energy ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VDE is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

IShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. IShares U.S. Energy ETF has $2.41 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $43.49 billion. IYE has an expense ratio of 0.39% and XLE charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

