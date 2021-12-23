Should You Invest in the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)?

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) was launched on 01/26/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Staples - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 14, placing it in bottom 13%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $6.38 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market. VDC seeks to match the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index measures the investment return of stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.20%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Staples sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) accounts for about 13.38% of total assets, followed by Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Coca-Cola Co. (KO).

The top 10 holdings account for about 59.17% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has gained about 15.47% so far, and is up about 16.43% over the last 12 months (as of 12/23/2021). VDC has traded between $165.49 and $196.42 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.66 and standard deviation of 18.56% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 99 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, VDC is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

IShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI) tracks S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) tracks Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. IShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has $982.31 million in assets, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF has $12.83 billion. KXI has an expense ratio of 0.43% and XLP charges 0.12%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

