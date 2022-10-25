Should You Invest in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)?

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) was launched on 04/30/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by U.S. Global Investors. It has amassed assets over $2.06 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. JETS seeks to match the performance of the U.S. Global Jets Index before fees and expenses.

The U.S. Global Jets Index tracks the performance of Airline Companies across the globe with an emphasis on domestic passenger airlines.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.83%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Southwest Airls Co (LUV) accounts for about 9.42% of total assets, followed by Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) and American Airls Group Inc (AAL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 56.14% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the U.S. Global Jets ETF has lost about -22.14% so far, and is down about -24.37% over the last 12 months (as of 10/25/2022). JETS has traded between $15.01 and $24.79 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.30 and standard deviation of 48.08% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

U.S. Global Jets ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JETS is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) tracks S&P Transportation Select Industry Index and the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has $419.31 million in assets, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has $735.03 million. XTN has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IYT charges 0.39%.

Bottom Line

