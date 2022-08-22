Should You Invest in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)?

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) was launched on 04/30/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Industrials - Transportation/Shipping is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by U.S. Global Investors. It has amassed assets over $2.62 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. JETS seeks to match the performance of the U.S. Global Jets Index before fees and expenses.

The U.S. Global Jets Index tracks the performance of Airline Companies across the globe with an emphasis on domestic passenger airlines.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.78%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, United Airls Hldgs Inc (UAL) accounts for about 12.29% of total assets, followed by Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) and American Airls Group Inc (AAL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 61.17% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the U.S. Global Jets ETF has lost about -16.86% so far, and is down about -15.43% over the last 12 months (as of 08/22/2022). JETS has traded between $16.05 and $24.89 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.32 and standard deviation of 47.35% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 57 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

U.S. Global Jets ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, JETS is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) tracks S&P Transportation Select Industry Index and the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has $519.92 million in assets, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has $923.17 million. XTN has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IYT charges 0.41%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



