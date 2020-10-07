Should You Invest in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market? You should consider the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/30/2015.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Transportation/Shipping is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 7, placing it in top 44%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by U.S. Global Investors. It has amassed assets over $1.67 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. JETS seeks to match the performance of the U.S. Global Jets Index before fees and expenses.

The U.S. Global Jets Index tracks the performance of Airline Companies across the globe with an emphasis on domestic passenger airlines.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.28%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Southwest Airls Co (LUV) accounts for about 11.41% of total assets, followed by Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) and United Airls Hldgs Inc (UAL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 63.18% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the U.S. Global Jets ETF has lost about -45.50% so far, and is down about -38.23% over the last 12 months (as of 10/07/2020). JETS has traded between $12 and $32.27 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.48 and standard deviation of 40.87% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 40 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

U.S. Global Jets ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JETS is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF (FTXR) tracks Nasdaq US Smart Transportation Index and the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index. First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF has $636.65 million in assets, iShares Transportation Average ETF has $1.14 billion. FTXR has an expense ratio of 0.60% and IYT charges 0.42%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

