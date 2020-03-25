Should You Invest in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/30/2015.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by U.S. Global Investors. It has amassed assets over $228.29 M, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. JETS seeks to match the performance of the U.S. Global Jets Index before fees and expenses.

The U.S. Global Jets Index tracks the performance of Airline Companies across the globe with an emphasis on domestic passenger airlines.

Costs

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.61%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Looking at individual holdings, American Airls Group Inc (AAL) accounts for about 15.13% of total assets, followed by Southwest Airls Co (LUV) and Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 72.83% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -52.48% so far this year and is down about -45.84% in the last one year (as of 03/25/2020). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $12.16 and $32.30.

The ETF has a beta of 1.35 and standard deviation of 30.45% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 34 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

U.S. Global Jets ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JETS is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) tracks S&P Transportation Select Industry Index and the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has $86.39 M in assets, iShares Transportation Average ETF has $319.04 M. XTN has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IYT charges 0.42%.

Bottom Line

