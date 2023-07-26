Should You Invest in the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/25/2000.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $550.01 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. XNTK seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Technology Index before fees and expenses.

The NYSE Technology Index is composed of 35 leading U.S.-listed technology-related companies.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.49%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 67.10% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Telecom round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) accounts for about 4.59% of total assets, followed by Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Salesforce Inc. (CRM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 33.64% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 49.40% and it's up approximately 32.75% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 07/26/2023), respectively. XNTK has traded between $90.06 and $147.14 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.22 and standard deviation of 29.98% for the trailing three-year period. With about 37 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XNTK is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $51.23 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $54.16 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

