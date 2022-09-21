Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)?

The iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) was launched on 10/06/2003, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Transportation/Shipping is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $786.21 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. IYT seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones Transportation Average Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index (USD) measures the performance of companies from the Industrial Transportation, Airline and General Industrial Services industries of the U.S. equity market.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.41%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.14%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Union Pacific Corp (UNP) accounts for about 19.27% of total assets, followed by United Parcel Service Inc Class B (UPS) and Csx Corp (CSX).

The top 10 holdings account for about 75.04% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -21.38% so far this year and is down about -10.72% in the last one year (as of 09/21/2022). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $207.48 and $279.97.

The ETF has a beta of 1.17 and standard deviation of 28.97% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 53 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares U.S. Transportation ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IYT is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) tracks S&P Transportation Select Industry Index and the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) tracks U.S. Global Jets Index. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has $437.02 million in assets, U.S. Global Jets ETF has $2.42 billion. XTN has an expense ratio of 0.35% and JETS charges 0.60%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

