Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market? You should consider the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/06/2003.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Transportation/Shipping is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 9, placing it in bottom 44%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.01 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. IYT seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones Transportation Average Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index (USD) measures the performance of companies from the Industrial Transportation, Airline and General Industrial Services industries of the U.S. equity market.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.20%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Union Pacific Corp (UNP) accounts for about 17.75% of total assets, followed by Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) and United Parcel Service Inc Class B (UPS).

The top 10 holdings account for about 75.38% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF return is roughly 5.37% so far, and was up about 19.15% over the last 12 months (as of 02/20/2024). IYT has traded between $211.21 and $281.13 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.21 and standard deviation of 21.74% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 49 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

IShares U.S. Transportation ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IYT is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) tracks S&P Transportation Select Industry Index and the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) tracks U.S. Global Jets Index. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has $194.84 million in assets, U.S. Global Jets ETF has $1.43 billion. XTN has an expense ratio of 0.35% and JETS charges 0.60%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

