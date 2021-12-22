Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Financials - Regional Banks segment of the equity market, look no further than the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Regional Banks is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.33 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Regional Banks segment of the equity market. IAT seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Regional Banks Index before fees and expenses.

The Dow Jones U.S. Select Regional Banks Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index which measures the performance of the regional bank sub-sector of the U.S. equity market.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.41%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.92%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) accounts for about 13.20% of total assets, followed by Truist Financial Corp (TFC) and Us Bancorp (USB).

The top 10 holdings account for about 66.69% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has added about 36.52% so far, and is up roughly 40.23% over the last 12 months (as of 12/22/2021). IAT has traded between $44.38 and $66.11 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.32 and standard deviation of 39.41% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 43 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

IShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IAT is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) tracks KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) tracks S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has $71.08 million in assets, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has $4.73 billion. KBWR has an expense ratio of 0.35% and KRE charges 0.35%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

