Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)?

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $3.67 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. IYE seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index before fees and expenses.

The Russell 1000 Energy RIC 22.5/45 Capped Gross Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the U.S. equity market.

Costs

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.41%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.70%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 97.50% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) accounts for about 21.30% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp (CVX) and Conocophillips (COP).

The top 10 holdings account for about 70.64% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 33.35% so far this year and was up about 50.10% in the last one year (as of 05/13/2022). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $24.81 and $43.81.

The ETF has a beta of 1.41 and standard deviation of 41.32% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 41 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

IShares U.S. Energy ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IYE is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.37 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $37.60 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

