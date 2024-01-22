Should You Invest in the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Technology - Software segment of the equity market? You should consider the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/10/2001.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Technology - Software is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.68 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Software segment of the equity market. IGV seeks to match the performance of the S&P North American Technology-Software Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index comprises of North American equities in the software industry and select North American equities from interactive home entertainment and interactive media and services industries.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.41%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.01%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 96.70% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Salesforce Inc (CRM) accounts for about 9.40% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Adobe Inc (ADBE).

The top 10 holdings account for about 60.58% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 3.14% so far this year and it's up approximately 59.93% in the last one year (as of 01/22/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $272.25 and $418.37.

The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 28.18% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 119 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IGV is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) tracks STOXX WORLD AC NEXGEN SOFTWARE DEV ID and the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) tracks S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has $194.02 million in assets, SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has $352.94 million. IGPT has an expense ratio of 0.60% and XSW charges 0.35%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

