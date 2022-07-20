Should You Invest in the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)?

Launched on 03/13/2001, the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 9, placing it in bottom 44%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $3.69 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. IGM seeks to match the performance of the S&P North American Technology Sector Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P North American Expanded Technology Sector Index comprises of North American equities in the technology sector and select North American equities from communication services to consumer discretionary sectors.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.43%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.24%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 84.90% of the portfolio. Telecom and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 9.52% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Amazon Com Inc (AMZN).

The top 10 holdings account for about 51.57% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, IGM has lost about -28.85%, and is down about -21.45% in the last one year (as of 07/20/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $286.48 and $450.49.

The ETF has a beta of 1.15 and standard deviation of 29.68% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 355 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IGM is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $40.11 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $42.55 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

