Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/07/2010.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 7, placing it in top 44%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $335.84 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. PSCT seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index measures the overall performance of common stocks of US information technology companies.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.29%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.02%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) accounts for about 5.16% of total assets, followed by Fabrinet (FN) and Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG).

The top 10 holdings account for about 37.35% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has lost about -1.39% so far, and it's up approximately 10.25% over the last 12 months (as of 01/31/2024). PSCT has traded between $38.78 and $50.15 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.23 and standard deviation of 26.26% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 63 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PSCT is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $61.75 billion in assets, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $61.96 billion. VGT has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLK charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

