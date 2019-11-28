Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/07/2010.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Healthcare - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $478.67 M, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. PSCH seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Health Care Index before fees and expenses.

This Index is comprised of common stocks of U.S. healthcare companies.These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing healthcare-related products & services, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and supplies & facilities and this Index is a subset of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.29%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) accounts for about 4.79% of total assets, followed by Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) and Medicines Co/the (MDCO).

The top 10 holdings account for about 34.03% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has added roughly 20.31% so far, and it's up approximately 5.40% over the last 12 months (as of 11/28/2019). PSCH has traded between $100.46 and $130.14 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.21 and standard deviation of 18.79% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 75 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PSCH is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) tracks Health Care Select Sector Index. Vanguard Health Care ETF has $9.63 B in assets, Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has $19.14 B. VHT has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLV charges 0.13%.

Bottom Line

